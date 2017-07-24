Jeb Burton Scores 19th Place Finish at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

"We ended up just being too tight out there today," said Burton. "It was very difficult to pass so track position was such an issue all day. We battled through it all day and were able to come home safely with the top-20 finish."

Burton would qualify in the 25th position and would fire off quickly when the green flag flew as he would work his way inside the top-20 by lap five. However, as he battled the handling on his No. 24 Estes Express Lines Toyota he would fall back to his starting spot as the competition caution flew on lap 15. An ensuing speeding penalty on pit road would see Jeb give up some valuable track position but he would fight back and sit in the 22nd position at the end of the first stage.

The second stage would continue to find Jeb fight the handling on his No. 24 Estes Express Lines Toyota and lose some track position. As fellow competitors used various pit strategies at the end of the season stage, Burton would find himself in the 12th spot as the caution flew on lap 60.

The last 40 laps of the Lilly Diabetes 250 would see all green flag racing to the end and as a result Jeb would battle for each and every spot on the track. As the checkered flag flew, Burton would come home safely with the top-20 finish.

"I want to thank Estes Express Lines for the support and the opportunity to race this weekend," added Jeb. "I appreciate all of the hard work from everyone at JGL Racing and just wish we had a better result to show for it all. I can't wait to get back behind the wheel of the No. 24 Toyota next month at Bristol."

The JGL Racing team will next head to Iowa Speedway for the running of the US Cellular 250. The 19th race of the NASCAR XFINITY Series season will be Saturday July 29th and can be seen LIVE on NBC at 3:30 pm ET. It can also be heard on Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM Channel 90.

JGL Racing PR