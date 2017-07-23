Ben Kennedy No. 96 Weber Chevrolet Camaro Indy Recap

Ben Kennedy and the No. 96 Weber team showed speed throughout the weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS). Finishing seventh in final practice and qualifying ninth for Kennedy's first race at IMS.

Shortly after the drop of the green flag for the 100-lap race, Kennedy reported to the No. 96 crew that he was too tight and needed more center rotation causing him to fall back into the 19th position. The competition caution flew on lap 15 and crew chief Jeff Stankiewicz called for Kennedy to come to pit road for right side tires, fuel and a chassis adjustment, restarting in the 9th position with 10 laps to go in stage one. With only right side tires and the majority of the field taking four caused Kennedy to drop back in the field into the 23nd position. The stage one break came to a close on lap 30 and Kennedy reported that he was still battling with a tight handling condition. Stankiewicz called Kennedy to pit for four tires, fuel, and a chassis adjustment to try and help loosen the tight conditions Kennedy was experiencing, restarting from the 23rd position on lap 35. Another caution occurred on lap 39, Stankiewicz elected for Kennedy not to pit, restarting the No. 96 Weber Chevrolet in the 16th position on lap 44. Still battling with a tight chassis, and another caution occurred on lap 49, Kennedy brought the No. 96 to pit road for fuel and a track bar adjustment, restarting 25th on lap 52. Kennedy battled through the field reaching the seventh position before the stage two ended, earning 4 stage points. Kennedy came to pit road under the stage break for four tires, fuel, and a track bar adjustment to help his loose conditions in the center. Kennedy restarted in the 22nd position on lap 64. On lap 77, Kennedy reported that he was experiencing a vibration, but rode it out until the end where he collected an 18th-place finish at IMS.