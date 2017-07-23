RCR Post Race Report - Lilly Diabetes 250

|
Paul Menard Scores Runner-Up Finish at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Richmond/Menards Chevrolet
|
"We had a really good Richmond/Menards Chevrolet, with solid long-run speed. It didn't fire off quite as fast as I would have liked, but it seemed after five-10 laps some guys got tight on the exit so I could carry momentum down the straightaway and pick our way up through there. I thought we had a shot at William (Byron), but he was better than me through Turn 1. I just had to lift too much and play catch-up from Turn 2 to (Turns) 3 and 4 back to the start-finish line. I made a pretty aggressive dive into Turn 1 on the last lap to try and get him loose, but he made it stick and he won. Congratulations to him."
- Paul Menard
|Ty Dillon Caps Solid Day at the Brickyard with Top-10 Finish
|
"We didn't qualify where we wanted to, but from the start you could tell we had a No. 3 Rheem/Johns Manville Chevy that was good in race trim. We raced up to the top 10 quickly and was even inside the top five after the first stage. Our team did their job, pit crew was great and the racing was great. Unfortunately, I made a few bad moves on one of the restarts that cost us track position and we got loose toward the end of the race. It's the nature of racing here."
- Ty Dillon
|
Daniel Hemric Earns Top-10 Finish in Richard Childress Racing's Blue Gate Chevrolet at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in First Career Start at Historic Track
|
"It was an interesting day at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the Blue Gate Bank Chevrolet. We got behind early when we made an unscheduled pit stop under green to remove debris from the front grille. Luckily, it really didn't hurt us too much and great pit strategy by Danny (Stockman, crew chief) helped us recover. We would have been right there at the end but we were working on improving the balance. Good job by all of the guys on the No. 21 Blue Gate Bank team."
- Daniel Hemric
|
Brandon Jones Ties Season-Best Finish with Ninth Place Result at Indianapolis
|
"We really needed a solid race like we had today with our No. 33 ATLAS Roofing / Menards Chevrolet Camaro. The new package NASCAR brought here seemed to suit us well. I was able to feel out the car and tell Nick (Harrison, crew chief) what I needed. We took a bit of a gamble with the caution toward the end of Stage 2 to stay out and gain some track position that we had lost, and it paid off. We ended Stage 2 in fifth place and gained some valuable bonus points. From there, we focused on maintaining our track position and staying out of trouble. I'm proud of my team for sticking with it when things got tough. We deserve this finish."
- Brandon Jones
|Brendan Gaughan Scores Stage Points, Finishes 13th at IMS
|
"We ran up front to start the race and scored some stage points, which was how we thought things would go. The last pit stop came around and we got way too loose for the last run, so I lost some valuable track position. We did what we had to do, but probably could have used another caution there to tighten things up. What's impressive is how the No. 2 team ran today. That was great to see those guys up there and I thought for sure he would score a victory. Overall, it was a great day for all of our Richard Childress Racing teams."
- Brendan Gaughan
RCR PR