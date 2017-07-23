RCR Post Race Report - Lilly Diabetes 250

" We had a really good Richmond/Menards Chevrolet, with solid long-run speed. It didn't fire off quite as fast as I would have liked, but it seemed after five-10 laps some guys got tight on the exit so I could carry momentum down the straightaway and pick our way up through there. I thought we had a shot at William (Byron), but he was better than me through Turn 1. I just had to lift too much and play catch-up from Turn 2 to (Turns) 3 and 4 back to the start-finish line. I made a pretty aggressive dive into Turn 1 on the last lap to try and get him loose, but he made it stick and he won. Congratulations to him. "