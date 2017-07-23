Rhodes Comes Home 22nd at IMS

Harrison Rhodes gained seven positions through the race to finish 22nd in Saturday’s Lilly Diabetes 250 Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.



Rhodes qualified 29th in only his third race at Indy. He finished a lap behind the leaders and one spot behind JD Motorsports with Gary Keller teammate Garrett Smithley. Both Rhodes, who drove the Ken Houston Electric Chevrolet, and Smithley led a lap in the race.



“It was a tough race with a lot of cars moving up and down and around as they tried to find traction,” Rhodes said. “We kept our nose clean and raced around the top group. We’d always like more, but it was a pretty good finish.”



The race was run under new rules, making it especially difficult for smaller teams. Cars used modified spoilers and splitters and new air ducts, changing the nature of the competition.



JDM PR