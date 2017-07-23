Smithley 21st at Indianapolis

23 Jul 2017
Xfinity Series News
Garrett Smithley rallied to score a 21st-place finish in Saturday’s Lilly Diabetes 250 Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Smithley, who started 33rd, spun out after an altercation with Mario Gosselin midway through the race. He returned to the track after a pit stop for fresh tires and climbed to 21st, one lap behind the leaders.

“It was a good day all-around,” Smithley said. “To come back from that spin and finish so well was strong. The guys had a great day in the pits.”

Smithley, driving the Indiana FAME Chevrolet, jumped a spot in Xfinity driver points to 21st. It was only his second race at IMS.

Steven B. Wilson

