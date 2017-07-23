Chastain Strong 16th at Indy

Ross Chastain continued his hot summer run through the Xfinity Series by finishing 16th on the lead lap in Saturday’s Lilly Diabetes 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.



Chastain has now scored six straight finishes in the top 20, including a fourth and a sixth.



Saturday’s finish was particularly impressive given the day’s circumstances. The race was run under remarkable new rules, with splitter, spoiler and air duct changes putting a new spin on things. Competition was tighter, and drivers were blocking left and right.



“It was a great day to finish so strong,” Chastain said. “No one really knew what to expect from the changes, and our guys did a great job reacting to them. We hope to keep this thing rolling.”



Chastain, who the Illiana Watermelon Association Chevrolet Saturday, remained 16th in Xfinity points.



JDM PR