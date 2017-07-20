Rhodes Ready for Indianapolis

Harrison Rhodes will drive the Ken Houston Electric No. 01 Chevrolet in Saturday’s Lilly Diabetes 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.



The race will mark Rhodes’ third run at IMS, one of the biggest tracks on the Xfinity Series schedule.



“Indy is a very fast track with tight corners,” Rhodes said. “It takes a lot of speed but also finesse to do well there. I’m looking forward to giving it another shot.”



Rhodes and the rest of the Indy field will be competing under new conditions. New rules designed to spice competition will have cars running with 2016 spoiler and splitter sizes, new aero ducts and a 7/8-inch restrictor plate.



JDM PR