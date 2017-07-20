Kaulig Racing Owner Matt Kaulig Recognized by White House at “Certified Made in America” Event

Kaulig Racing team owner and LeafFilter Gutter Protection owner and president Matt Kaulig was recognized by the White House and President Donald Trump today as part of Trump’s “Certified Made in America” event. The inaugural event recognized businesses that are committed to manufacturing and job creation in the United States.

Kaulig and other business owners met with Trump and members of his staff to discuss ways to verify and protect Made in America products.



“It was such an awesome experience to meet with President Trump, Vice President Pence and their administration today at the White House for the roundtable discussion on verified Made in America products,” said Kaulig. “We talked a lot about branding ‘Made in America,” and how we can make buying American-made products, like LeafFilter, a priority for consumers in this country.”



While the company is headquartered in Ohio, LeafFilter Gutter Protection’s impact on manufacturing and job creation spreads far beyond the state’s borders. The company includes over 40 offices, which employ more than 1,300 U.S. workers, and generated over $100 million in revenue in 2016. The micro mesh gutter protection is manufactured in Michigan.



“It’s an honor to be able to help advance President Trump’s mission to put America first,” said Kaulig. “I hope to inspire other business leaders to move their manufacturing back to the U.S., and encourage them to create much needed jobs in this country.”



The Made in America initiative is part of the Trump administration’s effort to recognize American workers and companies. In a proclamation issued on Monday, Trump cited his efforts to support American business owners.



“My Administration recognizes the critical connection between a strong manufacturing base and a thriving economy,” said Trump. “I am committed to promoting American manufacturing, opening markets around the world for our producers, and protecting our businesses from unfair trade practices. And I am reducing job killing regulations and cutting taxes, making it more attractive than ever to do business in the United States.”



After visiting the White House on Wednesday, Kaulig will travel to Indianapolis, In. to compete in a golf tournament hosted by Chevrolet and to watch his NASCAR XFINITY Series team compete at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS). Kaulig Racing makes its second start at IMS this weekend with driver Blake Koch behind the wheel. Koch is currently 11th in the NXS championship standings.



Tune-in to watch the No. 11 LeafFilter Gutter Protection team compete in the Lilly Diabetes 250 at IMS on Saturday, July 22nd on NBCSN.

Kaulig Racing PR