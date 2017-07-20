Ryan Reed and Lilly Diabetes Kick Off Indy Weekend with Brickyard Block Party

Roush Fenway Racing driver Ryan Reed will kick off Indy race weekend with Lilly Diabetes’ Brickyard Block Party Friday evening in Downtown Indianapolis. Reed will be joined by Jack Roush, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Trevor Bayne to sign autographs for fans Friday, July 21st from 6:30-7:30 PM. The event is free and will include racing simulators, live music, food and pit stop demonstrations by the No. 16 Lilly Diabetes pit crew.

“This event is a great way to bring not only NASCAR fans, but also anyone who enjoys live music, food trucks and fun, together to celebrate the upcoming race weekend and how Lilly Diabetes is making such a positive impact in the Indianapolis community,” said Reed. “I can’t wait to get out there to talk to fans about how Lilly Diabetes helps me drive my health in and out of my race car.”

The free event will run from 5 – 9 p.m. on Friday, July 21st in the west block of Georgia St. in Downtown Indianapolis. Fans are invited to test their driving skills on the racecar simulator, listen to live music from Corey Cox and Jason Andrew Brown, as well as dive into some local food truck fare. The event kicks off at 5 p.m. with a live pit stop from Reed’s pit crew.

The event leads into the Lilly Diabetes 250 on Saturday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS). Reed will be a part of the XFINITY Series driver autograph session at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 22nd at IMS in the infield Pavilion. Wristband distribution begins at 9 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis in the Plaza.

Reed will also get a chance to walk the track on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. for the Lilly Diabetes #DriveYourHealth track walk. Lilly Diabetes has a special Snap Chat filter for fans to use while participating in the scheduled track walk. Reed’s pit wall banner that will be used in November will be on hand to be signed by track walk participants.

RFR PR