Dylan Lupton Struggles with Backup Car in New Hampshire

"We made the most out of the hand we were dealt today," said Lupton. "I am not sure what happened in qualifying - we came off turn two and our No. 24 Nut Up Toyota just snapped loose and we got into the inside wall. The guys on this JGL Racing team worked hard and got the backup car ready for the race but we struggled with the handling on it."

Dylan would start the 200-lap event from the 39th position as a result of his mishap in qualifying. With the focus on feeling out the first few laps on his backup No. 24 Nut Up Toyota, Lupton was also focused on moving forward through the field. While battling a tight condition, Lupton would slowly pick up track position before a brief rain delay stopped racing on lap 30. Back to racing after the delay, Dylan would continue to navigate traffic and be sitting in the 26th position at the end of the first stage.

With the second stage presenting much of the same on the handling of the No. 24 Nut Up Toyota as adjustments didn't seem to help as much as needed. As the stage came to an end, Lupton would pick up a few spots and sit in the 24th spot.

Once again, the second half of the race would be much of the same. The Wilton, California native would utilize the last 100 laps of the event focusing on logging laps and gaining experience. Lupton would safely accomplish that and bring home his No. 24 Nut Up Toyota in the 22nd position.

"I want to thank everyone at JGL Racing for thrashing to get the backup car ready - we have some of the most hardest working guys in the garage," added Dylan. "A big thanks to Nut Up Industries for all the support. We have our sights now set on Iowa."

JGL Racing team will next head to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the running of the Lilly Diabetes 250. The 18th race of the NASCAR XFINITY Series season will be Saturday July 22nd and can be seen LIVE on NBCSN at 3:30 pm ET. It can also be heard on Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM Channel 90.

JGL Racing PR