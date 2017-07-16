Dakoda Armstrong Battles Brake Issues for Worst Finish of Season in New Hampshire

"That was a rough day," said Armstrong. "Our No. 28 WinField United Toyota was strong during qualifying and early in the race. We qualified in the top-15 and were running up there when late in the first stage I started to experience some brake issues. I am not sure what the issue was but I really just had to take care of my No. 28 WinField United Toyota and survive through the remainder of the race."

Dakoda would start the 200-lap race in the 15th position as a result of his qualifying effort on Saturday morning. The drop of the green flag would see the No. 28 WinField United Toyota settle in around its starting position and click off laps early in the race. Around the halfway mark of the first 45-lap stage, Armstrong would report that he was beginning to lose power with his brakes and ultimately lose a few positions to the field. After a short rain delay, Armstrong would come down pit road under caution for service on his No. 28 WinField United Toyota. As the first stage came to a completion, Dakoda would be sitting in the 21st spot.

With a trip down pit road late in the first stage, Armstrong would stay out between the first and second stage and gain valuable track position. While he would restart in the 12th position, his brake issue would prohibit him from maintaining that as he would slide back through the field during the second 45-lap segment of the race.

The second half of the Overton's 200 would find Armstrong and his JGL Racing team continue to struggle with the brake issue and lose valuable track position throughout the remainder of the race. While Dakoda continued his streak of finishing races, he did so as he suffered his worst finish of the season.

"We had some good momentum on our side coming into this week so this is a bump in the road," added Dakoda. "We just need to regroup and stay focused and head to Indianapolis next week where we hope to regain that momentum."

The 24th place finish dropped Armstrong to the 10th spot in the NASCAR XFINITY Series overall driver standings - four points behind ninth place.

Armstrong and his JGL Racing team will next head to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the running of the Lilly Diabetes 250. The 18th race of the NASCAR XFINITY Series season will be Saturday July 22nd and can be seen LIVE on NBCSN at 3:30 pm ET. It can also be heard on Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM Channel 90.

IMS PR