Spencer Gallagher No. 23 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro New Hampshire Recap

Spencer Gallagher and the No. 23 Allegiant team finished 35th in Saturday’s Overton’s 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The team showed speed in Friday’s practice sessions finishing 3rd in first practice and 13th in final before rain cut it short.

Gallagher started the 200-lap race in the 17th position. With 10 laps into the race, Gallagher reported to crew chief Joey Cohen that he was free entry, tight center and tight exit of the corner but continued running in the top-15 before the first caution of the day occurred on lap 30. With 14 laps left in stage one, weather became a factor and the field was placed under red flag conditions. The red flag was lifted and Cohen called Gallagher to pit road for right side tires, fuel and a track bar adjustment, restarting 18th on lap 35. By lap 40, Gallagher raced his way back into the top-15, ending stage one in the 13th position. Cohen elected for Gallagher not to pit lining him up to restart in the eighth position on lap 51. With majority of the field taking four tires, Gallagher dropped back into the 15th position before he had a right rear tire go flat. Gallagher came to pit road under green flag conditions for four tires, fuel and an adjustment returning to the field in the 28th position, 2 laps down. Soon after the stop, Gallagher reported to the No. 23 team that something in the left rear felt off but would wait until stage two ended before coming back to pit road. Coming to pit road for the team to look everything over under the break, the team reported that it was a suspension issue with the sway bar arm. They replaced the sway bar arm on pit road and Gallagher returned to the field in the 34th position, 30 laps down. Gallagher tried to hold on until the end of the race but another sway bar issue occurred causing Gallagher to bring the No. 23 Allegiant Chevrolet to the garage with 10 laps to go, relegating Gallagher to finish 35th, 44 laps down.

“We had a really strong Allegiant Chevrolet this weekend here at New Hampshire (Motor Speedway). We finished third and 13th in practice on Friday and we were running top-15 for the majority of the day until we had that suspension issue. We were lining up for a really solid day before that happened and I hate it for this team and how hard they worked all weekend. We will put this behind us and head to Indy.”

- Gallagher is in the 19th position in Driver’s points.

