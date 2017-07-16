Rhodes 18th at New Hampshire Track

Harrison Rhodes scored an 18th-place finish in Saturday’s Overton’s 200 Xfinity Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.



Rhodes qualified 24th in the JD Motorsports with Gary Keller No. 01 Chevrolet. The race was his third in the Xfinity Series at NHMS.



The race presented an additional challenge – a traction-control substance was placed on the track in an attempt to spice competition.



“We really didn’t know what to expect,” Rhodes said. “The track was kind of an unknown. But we got a good run and brought the car home in one piece.”



