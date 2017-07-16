Harrison Rhodes scored an 18th-place finish in Saturday’s Overton’s 200 Xfinity Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Rhodes qualified 24th in the JD Motorsports with Gary Keller No. 01 Chevrolet. The race was his third in the Xfinity Series at NHMS.
The race presented an additional challenge – a traction-control substance was placed on the track in an attempt to spice competition.
“We really didn’t know what to expect,” Rhodes said. “The track was kind of an unknown. But we got a good run and brought the car home in one piece.”
JDM PR
Rhodes 18th at New Hampshire Track
16 Jul 2017 Steven B. Wilson
112 times
Harrison Rhodes scored an 18th-place finish in Saturday’s Overton’s 200 Xfinity Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
- font size decrease font size increase font size
Steven B. Wilson
Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest
Latest from Steven B. Wilson
- Harvick Finishes Fifth at New Hampshire
- Blaney, Motorcraft/Quick Lane Team Finish 19th at New Hampshire
- Overton's 301 Results from New Hampshire
- Five Current & Past KDDP Drivers Hope to Be In Slinger Nationals Starting Field
- Dakoda Armstrong Battles Brake Issues for Worst Finish of Season in New Hampshire