Smithley Finishes 23rd at Loudon

Garrett Smithley completed his second run at New Hampshire Motor Speedway Saturday, finishing 23rd in the Overton’s 200 Xfinity Series race.



Smithley qualified 25th and ran mid-pack much of the afternoon.



The race was a new challenge as officials put a traction-control substance on the track surface in an attempt to enhance competition.



“Loudon is a short but fast track, and it was different today,” Smithley said. “I was happy to get in some quick laps and bring the car home. We’ll be better here next time.”



JDM PR