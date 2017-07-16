Garrett Smithley completed his second run at New Hampshire Motor Speedway Saturday, finishing 23rd in the Overton’s 200 Xfinity Series race.
Smithley qualified 25th and ran mid-pack much of the afternoon.
The race was a new challenge as officials put a traction-control substance on the track surface in an attempt to enhance competition.
“Loudon is a short but fast track, and it was different today,” Smithley said. “I was happy to get in some quick laps and bring the car home. We’ll be better here next time.”
JDM PR
Smithley Finishes 23rd at Loudon
16 Jul 2017 Steven B. Wilson
49 times
Garrett Smithley completed his second run at New Hampshire Motor Speedway Saturday, finishing 23rd in the Overton’s 200 Xfinity Series race.
- font size decrease font size increase font size
Steven B. Wilson
Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest
Latest from Steven B. Wilson
- Harvick Finishes Fifth at New Hampshire
- Blaney, Motorcraft/Quick Lane Team Finish 19th at New Hampshire
- Overton's 301 Results from New Hampshire
- Five Current & Past KDDP Drivers Hope to Be In Slinger Nationals Starting Field
- Dakoda Armstrong Battles Brake Issues for Worst Finish of Season in New Hampshire