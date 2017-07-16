Chastain 19th in Overton's 200

16 Jul 2017
Ross Chastain drove the Sanel Auto Parts/Parts Plus Chevrolet to a 19th-place finish in Saturday’s Overton’s 200 Xfinity Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

The finish was Chastain’s fifth straight in the top 20.

“We’re having a very good summer,” Chastain said. “I’ve always liked this track, and we had a good car here today. We would have liked a top 15, but all in all the race was pretty good.”

The finish boosted Chastain to 16th in Xfinity driver points.

