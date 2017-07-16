Ross Chastain drove the Sanel Auto Parts/Parts Plus Chevrolet to a 19th-place finish in Saturday’s Overton’s 200 Xfinity Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
The finish was Chastain’s fifth straight in the top 20.
“We’re having a very good summer,” Chastain said. “I’ve always liked this track, and we had a good car here today. We would have liked a top 15, but all in all the race was pretty good.”
The finish boosted Chastain to 16th in Xfinity driver points.
JDM PR
Chastain 19th in Overton's 200
16 Jul 2017 Steven B. Wilson
50 times
Steven B. Wilson
