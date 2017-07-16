RCR Post Race Report - Overton's 200

"We had a top-five run going in our Rheem/WATTS Chevrolet, but driver error took us out of it. We worked through stages one and two to get our handling where we needed it to be. We still struggled to turn through the center, but we ran our fastest laps of the race in the final stage. All of the leaders needed one last stop for fuel at the end to make it. I wanted to get all that I could coming to pit road since I was in fifth place, but I took too much and my right-side tires just barley clipped the orange box at the commitment line. It's a bummer that we can't seem to put one of these races together, but we've got the speed to run with the leaders. We were one the fastest cars on track in the last laps, so it's definitely disappointing to not get the finish. We can't focus on this though. I need the team to hold their heads up and turn their focus to Indianapolis, one of my favorite tracks on the circuit."