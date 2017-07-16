Kyle Busch will start on the pole in Saturday’s Overton’s 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Busch, who captured his 62nd career XFINITY Series pole, posted a 29.445, 129.353 mph. lap in the final round.

The Las Vegas native sat sixth in round one and finished round two sitting seventh on the leaderboard. The veteran will go for his 89th career victory in the series.

Brad Keselowski will start second in the No. 22 Discount Tire Ford. Keselowski posted a 29.510, 129.068 mph. in the final round. Keselowski, a veteran with 35 XFINITY Series wins, will go for his second trip to victory lane of the season.

Rounding out the top three starters on Saturday will be Kyle Larson. Larson, in the No. 42 Chevrolet for Chip Ganassi Racing, posted a 29.568, 128.815 mph. in the final round.

Larson sat fifth on the leaderboard in the opening round and led round two of qualifying.

Points leader Elliott Sadler will start eighth on Saturday. Sadler led the opening round of XFINITY Series qualifying. In round two, Sadler sat fifth on the race leaderboard.

No DNQ’s as 40 drivers are entered.

One on-track incident stopped the clock throughout the three rounds of knockout qualifying. Dylan Lupton went around at the exit of turn two and made significant contact with the inside wall. He was evaluated and released from the infield care center.