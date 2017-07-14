Peerless Featured on the No. 9 Axalta Chevrolet at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, has partnered with Peerless Architectural Windows and Doors to feature Peerless as the primary sponsor on the hood of JR Motorsports’ No. 9 Axalta Chevrolet driven by William Byron at New Hampshire Motor Speedway Saturday, July 15, 2017. Byron has captured race fans’ attention with two wins so far this season in the NASCAR ® Xfinity Series (NXS). His first win was at Iowa Speedway, followed by a win in Daytona, which makes him the youngest NXS winner at each track.

Peerless is an architectural aluminum window and door manufacturer focused on best-in-class architectural configurations and products. Peerless strives to provide products with maximum energy efficiency and superior air, water and acoustical performance that evolve to meet the custom needs of the architectural community. Its ENERGSAVE window series utilizes the most advanced technology to provide the lowest U-values, a measurement of energy transfer, available for Architectural Window-rated products. ENERGSAVE windows and doors provide architects, building owners, and managers with design flexibility, Green Building enrichment, and lower operating costs. Innovative co-extruded accessories contribute to ease of installation for every Peerless product.

“The sponsorship with JR Motorsports is a very exciting event for us here at Peerless,” said Justin Ebert, Peerless National Sales Director. “We have a successful partnership with Axalta and it’s great to be able to collaborate on this high performance marketing promotion together. We look forward to a great race experience.”

“Peerless is a world-class company that continually strives for excellence,” said Mike Cash, Axalta’s Senior Vice President and President of Industrial Coatings. “Like Peerless, William Byron strives for excellence on the track at each race. Axalta is excited to partner with Peerless at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and we hope to see them in the winner’s circle.”

For updates on the No. 9 Axalta Chevrolet, follow @AxaltaRacing on Twitter. For more information on Peerless visit www.peerlessproducts.com

Axalta Coating Systems PR