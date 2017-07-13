Chad Finchum Finishes 29th in Kentucky Speedway

Chad Finchum made his second start in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and first start at Kentucky Speedway competing in the Alsco 300 this past weekend. Finchum, who fielded the No.40 entry for MBM Motorsports started the event from the back row after spinning his car during qualifying. Overstock Mercantile, a discount retail store based in Chilhowie, VA, and Buddy Gregg RVs & Motor Homes, based out of Knoxville, TN served as Finchum's primary sponsors for the event.

Finchum was challenged with not only learning a new track, but also continuing to master the nuances of the larger, heavier bodied NASCAR Xfinity Series cars on the biggest track he's competed on to date. To aid in his learning, Finchum leaned on the expertise of current and former NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers to learn the fastest lines around the track. After starting the event from the last row following a spin during qualifying, Finchum raced solidly in the top 30 and went on to finish the event in 29th position after losing a cylinder with 30 laps remaining in the race.

The Knoxville, TN native has earned over 1,000 wins across multiple racing series and disciplines including INEX Bandalero Series, Legends Car Series, the NASCAR Whelen All American Series, and the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East. Finchum has 17 starts in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East with five top-10 finishes to his credit. Most notably, Finchum secured his first victory in the series at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2016 while competing for Martin-McClure Racing. Finchum also held the title of Tennessee Whelen All American Series Champion in 2013.