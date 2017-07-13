Chad Finchum Finishes 29th in Kentucky Speedway

|
Chad Finchum made his second start in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and first start at Kentucky Speedway competing in the Alsco 300 this past weekend. Finchum, who fielded the No.40 entry for MBM Motorsports started the event from the back row after spinning his car during qualifying. Overstock Mercantile, a discount retail store based in Chilhowie, VA, and Buddy Gregg RVs & Motor Homes, based out of Knoxville, TN served as Finchum's primary sponsors for the event.
Finchum was challenged with not only learning a new track, but also continuing to master the nuances of the larger, heavier bodied NASCAR Xfinity Series cars on the biggest track he's competed on to date. To aid in his learning, Finchum leaned on the expertise of current and former NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers to learn the fastest lines around the track. After starting the event from the last row following a spin during qualifying, Finchum raced solidly in the top 30 and went on to finish the event in 29th position after losing a cylinder with 30 laps remaining in the race.
The Knoxville, TN native has earned over 1,000 wins across multiple racing series and disciplines including INEX Bandalero Series, Legends Car Series, the NASCAR Whelen All American Series, and the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East. Finchum has 17 starts in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East with five top-10 finishes to his credit. Most notably, Finchum secured his first victory in the series at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2016 while competing for Martin-McClure Racing. Finchum also held the title of Tennessee Whelen All American Series Champion in 2013.
Eric McClure:
"I am continued to be amazed by the speed in which Chad is advancing in his career. He has shown an innate ability to pick up on these tracks quickly and confidently. I look forward to seeing how he will continue to progress in this series and I wish him nothing but success in the NASCAR Xfinity Series."
Hal Martin:
"Chad continues to impress as his career progresses forward in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. With Kentucky being his first time on a mile-and-a-half track, he would have a lot of firsts behind the wheel with aerodynamic "handling" strongly coming into play. Chad was able to find the limits of his racecar and maximize the effort his team put forth. In his second start in the Xfinity Series, Chad showed improvements over his last race, and I look for him to be even stronger as he runs more races in the series."
Chad Finchum:
"I definitely had a lot of fun at Kentucky Speedway and I learned a lot. It was my first time racing on that track and only my 2nd time in a NASCAR Xfinity Series car. It was a stacked field with competition and I knew we had our work cut out for us. The rain delay cutting practice short definitely didn't help anything. So all we worked on was race trim handling and speed and got the car driving pretty good. Unfortunately, going into qualifying I tuned it around going into turn 3 and had to come into pits and get a tire change because of flat spots and that pretty much ate our time up for qualifying so I wasn't able to make a clean lap. I started the race p38 and drove inside the top 30 and rode their all day long and was looking at having a pretty decent finish and with about 30 laps to go
We had engine trouble and that forced us to a 29th place finish. All In all, everyone was happy with the whole weekend performance. I was glad to have the help form Carl Long Motorsports and the whole MBM team and the support from Overstock Mercantile and am looking really forward to the upcoming races!"
