07 Jul 2017
Xfinity Series News
Alsco 300 Postponed Until Noon Saturday

SPARTA, Ky-- As rain approached the Kentucky Speedway, NASCAR has postponed tonight's running of the Alsco 300 from Kentucky Speedway.

“NASCAR and Kentucky Speedway have decided to postpone tonight’s NASCAR XFINITY Series race until tomorrow. Fan safety is our number one priority. Due to extreme weather forecasted deep into this evening, we did not see any opportunity to get the race completed tonight," said Steve O'Donnell.

The race will run at noon on NBCSN and Performance Racing Network.

Kyle Busch will start from the pole in the event. 

Caleb Whisler

