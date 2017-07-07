Ky. Busch Scored NXS Kentucky Pole

SPARTA, Ky.— Kyle Busch will start from the pole in tonight’s Alsco 300 from Kentucky Speedway. This is his 61st pole.

The first round of qualifying was slowed three times by spins on the track. Brandon Brown, Morgan Shepard, and Quin Houff are the three drivers who will be sent home. Erik Jones was fastest in the opening round at 180.560 mph. Brennan Pole was second fastest at 179.325 mph. Spencer Gallagher was third fastest at 178.790 mph. Matt Tifft was fourth fastest at 178.749 mph. Elliott Sadler rounded out the top-five in the opening round with his speed of 178.642 mph.

In the second round of qualifying, E. Jones was fastest at 181.494 mph. Ryan Blaney was second fastest in this round at 181.050 mph. Daniel Hemric was third fastest at 180.590 mph. Ky. Busch was fourth fastest at 180.542 mph. Kevin Harvick rounded out the top-five at a speed of 180.415 mph.

In the final round. Ky. Busch posted a speed of 181.935 mph. E. Jones will start second with his speed of 181.635 mph. Blaney will start third with his speed of 181.354 mph. Joey Logano will start fourth with his speed of 180.524 mph. William Byron rounded out the top-five with his speed of 180.150 mph.

The Alsco 300 will be broadcasted on NBCSN and Performance Racing Network at 8:00 p.m. EDT.