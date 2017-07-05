Joe Gibbs Racing Announces Ryan Preece Will Drive for Two Xfinity Series Races in 2017

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) announces today that Berlin, Connecticut native, Ryan Preece will become the latest young star to become a member of the JGR stable of drivers to run in the NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) for the 2017 season.

The 26-year-old has currently gone back to his roots in the Northeast, returning to the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) where he has enjoyed a lot of success. He is currently running full-time in the series and has started out 2017 on fire by winning two of his first four races. Preece is a very accomplished short track racer with 17 NWMT victories, 61 top-five and 87 top-10 finishes, and was crowned the 2013 season champion. In addition to the NWMT, he has three wins in the NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour (NWSMT).

Preece will make his NXS debut with JGR in the No. 20 Toyota Camry. Preece will make his JGR debut at his hometrack, New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS), in front of his home crowd, family and friends in the No. 20 Toyota Camry on July 15. His second race with JGR will be the July 29 race at Iowa Speedway.

“Ryan is the latest young driver to help us with our NASCAR XFINITY Series program. He has been on fire this year with the Modifieds and we have him starting at his home track in New Hampshire for us,” said Steve deSouza, Executive Vice President of XFINITY and Development for Joe Gibbs Racing. “He is very excited about the opportunity and we are looking forward to working with him.”

Preece started his racing career in Quarter Midgets in 1998. In 2008, he captured his first career win in the NWMT and won the championship in 2013. He made his debut in the NXS in 2013 at NHMS, and ran 36 races in the NXS from 2013-2016. In 2015, Preece made his NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series debut at Loudon, NH.

“I am really excited about the opportunity to race for Joe Gibbs Racing and my crew chief Chris Gabehart and the whole 20 team,” stated Preece. “It seems like a great group and they obviously have a great team. I am looking forward to being a part of the 20 team and having a winning car. Now I need to put in the time, the effort, the work and get it done. I’m very excited.”

JGR PR