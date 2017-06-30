Rain Delays Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 to Saturday

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.— With just 11 laps complete, the rains began to fall at Daytona International Speedway during the Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

NASCAR tried their best efforts to dry the track, but the rain was no match. With 11 laps complete, Blake Koch is the current race leader. Ben Kennedy is second, Brennan Poole is third, Matt Tifft is fourth, and Daniel Hemric rounds out the top-five.

The Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 will be run on Saturday at 12:00 p.m EDT on CNBC.