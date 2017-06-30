For Jeremy Clements, “NASCAR Salutes” Is A Family Affair At Daytona

As America prepares for the Fourth of July holiday, Jeremy Clements Racing is participating in the NASCAR Salutes Refreshed by Coca-Cola™ (#NASCARSalutes) festivites. The RepairableVehicles.com Chevy will showcase a windshield graphic featuring the unit Jeremy’s cousin, Captain Tanya Tersillo, is a member of. Tersillo is a U.S. Army helicopter pilot.



Notes Clements, “My cousin Tanya is in the 244th Aviation Brigade, which is one of two United States Army Reserve Brigades which has more than 1400 Soldiers across eight states. She’s based at Fort Dix, NJ. Their primary mission is to provide aviation capabilities for people, supply and equipment in the military-both deployed and at home. They are a headquarters unit, which means that they manage companies and work to allow companies to fly missions. Tanya was in a MEDEVAC Company before her current deal and is currently the Brigade Mobilization officer and Assistant Operations Officer. We’re all very proud of her!”



RepairableVehicles.com is back as primary sponsors of the #51 Camaro SS. A division of Interstate Auto Center, Inc., RepairableVehicles.com is one of the leading resellers of repairable vehicles in North America. By working together with insurance companies, dealerships, rental companies, and automotive salvage auctions, we are able to provide an ever-changing inventory of high quality total-loss, recovered theft, collision damage, and other types of repairable vehicles to our customers worldwide. Visit RepairableVehicles.com for more information.



“Restrictor plates tracks tend to be good for us,” adds Clements. “We always try focus on making the car handle well in traffic, so in qualifying, we tend to be a little slower. So although we usually start back in the 30’s, we’ve put together a fair number of Top 15 / 16 finishes. Hopefully we can get a good finish for the RepairableVehicles.com, Harrison’s Outfitters, Kevin Whittaker Chevy, Circle Body Shop Camaro SS. And of course, try to make the 244th Aviation Brigade proud of us.”



Harrison's Workwear, which was established in Mauldin, South Carolina in 1999, continues their support of the #51 Camaro SS. Harrison's has grown from a one brand boot and shoe store into a workwear business that carries all major brands. They pride themselves in being one of Carhartt's premiere accounts and carries the largest selection of Carhartt products in the Carolina's- at affordable prices. For more info, visit HarrisonsWorkwear.com.



Joining RepairableVehicles.com and Harrison’s Outfitters for Friday’s race is Kevin Whitaker Chevrolet. Conveniently located off Interstate 85 at exit 48B, Kevin Whitaker Chevrolet has served the upstate of South Carolina and nearby Georgia and North Carolina Communities for over 30 years. Customer service is Kevin Whitaker Chevrolet's top priority. Also on board the #51 JCR Camaro SS is Circle Body Shop. Founded by Dallas Miller and Brian Moss, Circle Body Shop provides customers in the Spartanburg, SC area the finest in auto body repair.



The team will also carry the logos of associate sponsors Federal Mogul Motorparts, Robert Ianuario, Coca Cola of Spartanburg, SC and Flounder.



The Coca Cola Firecracker 250 at Daytona International Speedway will be broadcast on NBCSN, SiriusXM Channel 90 and MRN at 7:30pm ET on Friday, June 30th.

JCR PR