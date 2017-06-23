NXS: American Ethanol E15 250 Preview

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Iowa Speedway for the first time of 2017 for the American Ethanol E15 250. The race will consist of three stages with two stages of 60 laps and a final stage of 130 laps.

40 drivers have made their way to Iowa. There are no full time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers in the field.

Teams will have only six sets of Goodyear race tires for the entire event.

Elliott Sadler will be making his 800th career NASCAR start this weekend at Iowa Speedway. Sadler will become the 25th driver in NASCAR national history to make 800 or more starts.

“Iowa Speedway has been a great track for me. It’s just a fun race track with great character over the tunnel. As a driver, you have multiple grooves that you can run—which can make the racing fun and challenging. My Chevrolet Accessories Camaro team has come so close to getting our first win of the season a few different times and think we have a good shot at going to Victory Lane this weekend,” said Sadler.

Ty Majesty will be making his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series start this weekend at Iowa. Majeski is a member of the 2017-18 NASCAR Next Class.

“I’m really looking forward to getting on track this weekend in Iowa,” said Majeski. “I feel like it has been such a long time since we made the announcement, and I’m just eager to get going. Roush Fenway obviously has a lot of success at Iowa Speedway, so I feel confident that we will have a car capable of running up front. I’ve been logging a lot of time on Ford’s simulator and definitely been working on getting familiar with Iowa Speedway using iRacing. I’m hoping all of the preparation pays off with a solid run this Saturday,” said Majeski.

Drivers will have two opportunities on Friday, June 23rd at 2:00 p.m. EDT and 5:00 p.m. EDT to dial in their vehicles for qualifying and the race. Fox Sports 1 will have qualifying on tape delay beginning at 7:00 p.m. EDT, while the race will be at 8:30 p.m. EDT. Motor Racing Network will also have race coverage from Iowa.