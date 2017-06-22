B.J. McLeod Motorsports back to its short track roots at Iowa Speedway

Fresh off a solid effort from B.J. McLeod Motorsports (BJMM) this past weekend in the Motor City at Michigan International Speedway, the sophomore NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) team treks to Iowa Speedway for Saturday night’s American Ethanol E15 250 looking to make some noise.

With the same driver and crew chief lineup for the third consecutive week, the Mooresville, N.C.-based team led by team principal B.J. McLeod feels that Saturday night’s short track rumble could be a good one for his three-car operation.

“Typically, our team runs pretty good at Iowa,” said McLeod who will pilot the No. 8 ICE-FROST / @CouchCrewChief Chevrolet this weekend. “Our short track program has always been solid in XFINITY Series competition, but we’ve been working a little harder during our spare time to get it even better.

“Tommy and David have had a couple solid weeks at the track and I hope that can continue. I’d love to leave Iowa and head back to Daytona with some momentum for our final restrictor plate race of the year.”

Parading the Diamond Gusset colors aboard his No. 78 Chevrolet this weekend at Iowa, Martins will make his second XFINITY Series start at the 0.75 paved oval in nearly three years. Luckily, the 30-year-old driver carries additional experience in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with a start last June.

“I’m incredibly grateful to have another opportunity to drive for B.J. and Jessica,” said Martins, a native of Como, Mississippi. “They have really given me a chance to go out there and get some seat time – but help them improve the program for the last three weeks.

“I’m hoping I’ll get more opportunities to race for them, because it’s been an absolute blast. I believe it’s going to be a fast-paced XFINITY race, especially with the stages. If we can keep us with the curve and changing of the track from day to night – I think we’ll be OK with our Diamond Gusset Chevrolet.”

Diamond Gusset Jean Co. is an American made clothing company based in Bon Aqua, Tennessee. Diamond Gusset was founded in 1987 to develop an entirely new jean concept utilizing a gusset for extra durability and enhanced comfort.

David Starr, currently ranked 24th in the XFINITY Series standings complete the three-car BJMM trio.

McLeod, a native of Wauchula, Fla. will make his fourth career start at Iowa. In the June race last year, he qualified 29th and charged to a 19th place finish in the 250-lap race, earning one of his best results in his rookie XFINITY Series campaign.

Martins will make his 16th career XFINITY Series start. In his previous XFINITY runs, his best result is a 14th place result at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in May 2014.

Starr, the Houston, Tex. native is set for his fourth start in the Hawkeye State and looks to better his 16th place showing in 2015 after qualifying 20th.

For Iowa, B.J. McLeod Motorsports is also proud to welcome the additional support of Moo’s BBQ, ICE-FROST and @CouchCrewChief who will serve as associate marketing partners for the team’s 46th career XFINITY Series race.

BJMM PR