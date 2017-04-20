Smithley In Third Run at BMS

The first six races of the Xfinity Series season have seen six different winners, illustrating the tough, competitive nature of NASCAR’s No. 2 circuit.



This week the series returns to one of its most challenging tracks, the half-mile, high-banked Bristol Motor Speedway. Garrett Smithley will drive the No. 0 Chevrolet for JD Motorsports with Gary Keller in the season’s seventh race.



He has raced twice previously at BMS.



“I’m looking forward to a change of pace and getting to the short tracks,” said Smithley. “Bristol is fast and unforgiving, but it’s a fun place to race when you have a good car. I’m sure we’ll have a good piece this weekend.”



The season’s first six races have been on superspeedways.



BMS PR