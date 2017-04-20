The first six races of the Xfinity Series season have seen six different winners, illustrating the tough, competitive nature of NASCAR’s No. 2 circuit.
This week the series returns to one of its most challenging tracks, the half-mile, high-banked Bristol Motor Speedway. Garrett Smithley will drive the No. 0 Chevrolet for JD Motorsports with Gary Keller in the season’s seventh race.
He has raced twice previously at BMS.
“I’m looking forward to a change of pace and getting to the short tracks,” said Smithley. “Bristol is fast and unforgiving, but it’s a fun place to race when you have a good car. I’m sure we’ll have a good piece this weekend.”
The season’s first six races have been on superspeedways.
BMS PR
Smithley In Third Run at BMS
The first six races of the Xfinity Series season have seen six different winners, illustrating the tough, competitive nature of NASCAR’s No. 2 circuit.
- font size decrease font size increase font size
Steven B. Wilson
Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest