Quin Houff Joins Precision Performance Motorsports for Bristol XFINITY Debut

No. 46 Chevrolet Camaro... Crew Chief Mark Setzer and the No. 46 crew will unload chassis No. 008 for Saturday's Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway. This car was last raced by Brandon Gdovic at Phoenix in 2016.

Houff at Bristol... The Fitzgerald Glider Kits300 weekend will be the f irst time that Quin Houff will turn laps at Bristol Motor Speedway. Quin began branding his racecars with the "Beatin' Cancer with Duke" campaign to honor his mother and grandmother, who were both diagnosed with breast cancer. The campaign, which incorporates Quin's Duke Cancer Institute fundraising website which launched in 2016, honors all women who are currently fighting cancer or have battled with cancer in the past. To read more about the Houff's family story and make a contribution to their Duke Cancer Institute fundraising effort, visit www. beatincancerwithduke.org.

Setzer at Bristol... Crew chief Mark Setzer has led the No. 46 team from atop the pit box twice before at Bristol Motor Speedway with Brandon Gdovic piloted the Chevrolet Camaro in both 2016 Bristol Xfinity races.

Catch the Action... Saturday's XFINITY Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway will start Saturday, April 22nd at 1:00 p.m. ET and broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SIRIUS XM Channel 90. Friday's two practice sessions will be at 9:35 a.m. ET and 3:30 p.m. ET. Qualifying will be Saturday at 9:35 a.m. Practice, qualifying, and the race will be televised live on Fox Sports 1.

Quin Houff Quotes:

"I am very excited to be making my Xfinity debut this weekend in the Beatincancer.org Chevy Camaro with the PPM guys. It's such a blessing to be able to go do this and I'm sure it is going to be a life experience. I plan to just act like a sponge and learn all I can on this big stage and make the best of the opportunity! Hopefully the weather cooperates with us and we get a great race weekend in!"

Mark Setzer Quotes:

"We head into Bristol Motor Speedway with high expectations for Quin Houff. Our test session went great with him and his feedback was great. We look to continue to build upon our past success at Bristol and I feel Quin is up to the test. We are honored to be carrying the Beatin Cancer With Duke logo on our PPM Chevrolet for this week's race."

Team Owner Richard Gdovic Quotes:

"The Precision Performance Team has once again put together the best value in Xfinity Series racing for this event. I am very proud of their efforts. Every time our team brings a car to the race track we expect to be the top performing part time team and the best value for our driver's and their sponsors. Expectations are high that Quin will have a great performance in his Xfinity Series debut with our team."

PPM PR