Kaulig Racing Race Recap | Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200

No. 16 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet Camaro

AJ Allmendinger started fourth, as per the rule book, after qualifying for the Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 was canceled due to weather. On the first lap, Allmendinger took over second place. On lap seven, still maintaining second place, Allmendinger reported he was building free. The competition caution came out on lap 20, and Allmendinger told the team he was most free in the center and laterally through the corner. The team came to pit road for adjustments and restarted in fifth place on lap 26. By lap 27, Allmendinger was running fourth and reported he was more free this run. The No. 16 finished the first stage in fourth place. Allmendinger came to pit road during the stage break for four tires, fuel and adjustments to tighten up the No. 16. Allmendinger restarted in fourth place on lap 80 and remained quiet on the radio for the majority of the stage. He finished the second stage in sixth place and reported he had no lateral grip. The team came to pit road to make adjustments for the final stage. Under the caution laps, the car shut off before coming to the choose. Allmendinger fell back and restarted in 28th. With 45 laps to go, the caution came out, and the No. 16 team planned to come down pit road for tires and fuel. When Allmendinger attempted to refire the car under caution, the key switch broke. During the pit stop, the No. 16 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevy shut off again. The team restarted the car, but following the green flag, the car once again turned off. Crew chief, Alex Yontz, called Allmendinger behind the wall to repair the issue. Allmendinger rejoined the field on lap 128, 20 laps down. Allmendinger went on to finish 35th.