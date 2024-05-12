RCR NXS Race Recap: Darlington Raceway

“We had a fast Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet all day. I could get through the gears really well with the No. 7 on restarts, but once we got to Turn 1, I would get on the splitter and shoot up the track. There are things I can do inside the race car to be better and do a better job. We were close enough on speed with the No. 7, that whoever got the lead between us was going to keep the lead. The clean air was important and you could keep the dirty air on the guy behind you. I have to go back to the drawing board to see what I can do differently on entry into Turn 1 to try and get into the lead. If we could have gotten the lead, even on that last restart, there was a chance that we could have kept enough dirty air on him to where he couldn’t get back by us. Overall it was a solid day for our No. 21 team. Everyone at RCR and ECR has been working hard and we are showing speed everywhere we go. We will keep chipping away at it and be back in Victory Lane soon enough.”

-Austin Hill