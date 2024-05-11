NXS: Justin Allgaier dominates with win at Darlington

Justin Allgaier won Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race in dominating fashion.

Allgaier led 119 of 147 laps and swept both stages of the race. Saturday’s win marked Allgaier’s 267th career top 10 place finish which broke Kyle Busch’s record.

For Allgaier, this marks his 24th career Xfinity Series win. It now puts him in a tie with team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Tommy Houston for 10th on the all-time Xfinity Series wins list.

”I didn’t know if the day would come when I’d be able to match Dale Jr.,” Allgaier said post race. “Not only is he a great boss but a really good mentor and an unbelievable racecar driver.”

Rounding out the top five were Austin Hill in second, Cole Custer in third, Sam Mayer in fourth and Aric Almirola in fifth.

Cole Custer picked up his ninth top 10 finish with his third place finish on Saturday. Sam Mayer, who finished fourth, recorded his fourth top 10 in the last five races.

Rounding out the top ten were Parker Kligerman in sixth, Riley Herbst in seventh, Jesse Love in eighth, Sheldon Creed in ninth and Brandon Jones in tenth.

Notable AJ Allmendinger picked up points in the first two stages of the race but would have to go behind the wall on Lap 107 after losing power. Allmendinger finished 35th.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series has an off weekend next week before the Series heads to Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 25th at 1:00 p.m. Eastern on FOX.

Stage 1 Winner: Justin Allgaier

Stage 2 Winner: Justin Allgaier

Race Winner: Justin Allgaier