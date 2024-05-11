Ford Performance – NXS Darlington 1 Post-Race Quotes

Ford Performance Results:

3rd – Cole Custer

7th – Riley Herbst

13th – Ryan Sieg

24th – David Starr

25th – Matt DiBenedetto

27th – Blaine Perkins

32nd – Kyle Sieg

36th – Hailie Deegan

COLE CUSTER, No. 00 Haas Automation Throwback Ford Mustang Dark Horse Mustang – “It was really tough to keep the tires under it. You had to really be patient the first few laps, but I’m just frustrated. We had such a fast car with a three second lead before that comp yellow and just lost our track position. That happens on pit road. That’s part of it, but it’s frustrating. We’ve been so fast and just haven’t had everything go right. Our guys are doing such a great job bringing fast cars to the racetrack. Our pit stops are awesome, but we just need everything to go right because once we got back in traffic we just didn’t adjust on it probably how we needed to. It took us until the end of the race to get it back to where we needed it to be, but I can’t thank Haas Automation and Gene Haas and everybody at SHR for bringing such fast cars. I’m just so frustrated we’re not in victory lane yet, but we’ll keep fighting.”

RILEY HERBST, No. 98 Terrible Herbst Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “I don’t think we were very good at all. We were probably about a seventh-place race car and ended up seventh. It just felt flat, tight, bound up, but we’ll move to one of my favorite tracks next week.”

HAILIE DEEGAN, No. 15 AIrBox Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “We literally were going out for the restart and I guess the 07 just cleared high on me and cut my tire. There’s really not much more than that, but it ripped out all of the foam that was in the side of the car so we can’t keep going. Honestly, I thought we were having a decent day until that considering how far back we had to start. I didn’t get any practice. We had no clue how we were going to fire off and I’d never been here before with this team, so they tried a few different things from the setup they had last year and I thought it was fine. We were having a clean race on the lead lap, so I thought we were doing just fine battling with some quality cars.

Ford Performance PR