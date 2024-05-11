Toyota Racing – NCS Darlington Post-Qualifying Quotes – Erik Jones – 05.11.24

ERIK JONES, No. 43 AdventHealth Toyota Camry XSE, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
How are you feeling after practice and qualifying?
“I feel good, physically. Happy to be back. Definitely a tough draw – going out early here – but I think we have a good car for tomorrow. I thought our practice was decent – I feel good and happy to have the AdventHealth Camry back out here. Happy to be back at one of my favorite places too, should be a fun day tomorrow.”
Toyota Racing PR
Latest posts by Speedway Digest Staff (see all)
- Kaulig Racing Race Recap | Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 - May 11, 2024
- Stewart-Haas Racing: Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 from Darlington - May 11, 2024
- RCR NXS Race Recap: Darlington Raceway - May 11, 2024