AM Racing | Hailie Deegan Darlington Raceway May Xfinity Preview

No. 15 AM Racing Team:

Driver: Hailie Deegan

Primary Partner(s): Airbox

Manufacturer: Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Joe Williams Jr.

Spotter: Michael Fisher

Chassis Intel: AMR Chassis No. X-077

Engine: Roush-Yates Engines

Notes of Interest:

Sophomore Journey: After a successful rookie campaign in the NASCAR Xfinity Series last season with driver Brett Moffitt, AM Racing will embark on its sophomore journey in 2024 with driver Hailie Deegan for the entire 33-race tour, continuing with Saturday afternoon’s Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

The Statesville, N.C.-based team hopes to expand its footprint in the NASCAR Xfinity Series by running two cars throughout the season with its partial No. 25 AM Racing entry.

Future Focused: Last October, AM Racing announced that Hailie Deegan joined the family-owned operation to pilot the team’s No. 15 Ford Mustang in a multiyear agreement.

Deegan, a native of Temecula, Calif. has been a staple in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series for the past three seasons but will embrace her rookie season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series as part of the Ford Performance program.

Deegan grew up racing off-road and on dirt but transitioned to competing on asphalt in 2016 to pursue a career in stock car racing. She began that transition in 2018 in the ARCA Menards Series West (previously NASCAR K&N Pro Series West), She became the first female driver to have won races in the West Series, doing so in the 2018 and 2019 seasons, respectively.

Deegan, 22, arrives at AM Racing after a stint driving for ThorSport Racing in 2023.

Giving You Peace of Air: For the ninth time in 2024, AirBox will serve as the primary marketing partner of Deegan’s No. 15 Ford Mustang in Saturday afternoon’s Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

In 2017, AirBox was established to focus on building the world’s best air purifiers for indoor occupied spaces. This coincided with people starting to wake up to issues with indoor air quality. With new challenges to air cleanliness, such as COVID-19 and wildfire smoke, people are looking for effective and proven solutions to ensure they receive cleaner air, at last.

Their history in delivering clean air systems and services gives them an expertise that is unmatched. AirBox uses some of the most effective air filtration technologies that exist with Certified HEPA and Advanced Molecular Adsorption. Coupled with their Indoor Air Quality Assessment, AirBox is the total solution for all indoor air quality needs, ensuring their customers meet and exceed current and future ventilation standards.

Today, AirBox filtration systems are used across the country, purifying the air and capturing harmful irritants to create healthier, safer spaces. They’ve become the trusted choice for hospitals, educational centers, offices, warehouses, construction zones, public assembly, sports facilities, and more.

They’re proud to build all products to the highest standards in the USA at their North Carolina production facility. Every day, AirBox is working hard to give the American people the safer learning, working, and living environments they deserve—helping people breathe easy and live better.

Throwback Alert: Traditionally, the spring NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway has served as the official “NASCAR Throwback” weekend allowing teams to flaunt their favorite “throwback” paint scheme from all forms of Motorsports.

This year, AM Racing and Deegan have chosen the famed “Wrangler” paint scheme driven by Dale Earnhardt Sr. during the 1982 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Ironically, like Deegan – Earnhardt drove the No. 15 Ford for Bud Moore Engineering during the season, which included one win, seven top-five, and 12 top-10 finishes for the seven-time Cup Series champion.

42 years ago, Earnhardt, the Randleman, N.C. native piloted a blue oval race car for the only season during his storied racing career.

Deegan is in her rookie season aboard the No. 15 Ford Mustang for AM Racing.

Clean Air in ‘The House’: This weekend at Darlington, AM Racing will also promote its partnership with the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Charleston.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Charleston provides a “Home-away-from-home” for families of seriously ill or injured children receiving medical treatment in Charleston area hospitals.

Since 1983, RMHC Charleston has served as a beacon of hope and support for families facing the challenges of pediatric illness. RMHC Charleston offers a comforting environment where families can find strength, support, and resources during difficult times.

Recently, Deegan and members of AM Racing visited the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Charleston, where she spent time with families and children battling pediatric illnesses.

Deegan’s partner AirBox also donated 26 state-of-the-art air purifiers to the Ronald McDonald House of Charleston.

Hailie Deegan NASCAR Xfinity Series Darlington (S.C.) Raceway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 will mark Deegan’s inaugural Xfinity Series start at the 1.33-mile speedway, one of the most unique tracks on the Xfinity Series tour.

Deegan, however, does own four prior NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at the famed South Carolina race track from 2021 – 2023.

Her track-best result occurred twice during the 2021 LiftKits4Less.com 200 and 2023 Buckle Up South Carolina 200, when she steered to a 20th-place finish after starting 10th for David Gilliland Racing (now TRICON Garage) and 26th, respectively, for ThorSport Racing.

Hailie Deegan NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: In 11 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, Deegan has a career-best 12th-place finish after starting 31st for AM Racing at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in April 2024.

In addition to her 10 Xfinity Series starts, she has achieved 70 ARCA Menards Series starts, including three wins and 69 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts to her credit.

Thanks For Your Support: With 30 percent of the 2024 Xfinity Series season complete, AM Racing and Hailie Deegan would like to thank their marketing partners for their support: AirBox, Flying Circle, Klutch Vodka, Mechanix Wear, Monster Energy Drink, Mobil 1, Viva Tequila Seltzer and WIX Filters.

Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway | BetRivers 200 Race Recap: The 10th race of the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season kicked off in Dover, Del. on Saturday, April 27.

Flying the AirBox colors for the fifth consecutive weekend, Deegan, in her Monster Mile debut, qualified on speed in the 29th position.

Unfortunately, on her charge to the top 20, Deegan was collected in an early race accident that significantly damaged the front end of her No. 15 AirBox Ford Mustang.

Despite the team’s best efforts, the front-end damage proved to be a handling nightmare. However, the rookie driver persevered through the race’s 208 laps to finish 31st at the checkered flag.

From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Joe Williams Jr. is Hailie Deegan’s crew chief.

He will be crew chief for his 142nd NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday and his ninth at Darlington Raceway.

In his previous 141 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one win (Auto Club Speedway | February 2022), eight top-five and 30 top-10 finishes.

Follow on Social Media: For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and X | Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

For more on Hailie Deegan, please visit hailiedeegan.com, like her Facebook page (HailieDeegan4), or follow her on Instagram (@hailiedeegan), YouTube and X | Twitter (@hailiedeegan).

Hailie Deegan Quoteboard:

On Darlington Raceway: “I am looking forward to Darlington Raceway this weekend. It is a unique track that provides a different element of racing. Momentum is crucial, especially coming out of Turns 2 and Turns 4, where you can keep riding the wall and get that boost of energy.

“Our No. 15 Airbox Ford Mustang throwback looks awesome, and I’m honored to represent the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Charleston. It is a very meaningful charitable foundation, and it encourages us all at AM Racing to have a good race not only for ourselves and our partners but also for the kids!”

Race Information:

The Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 (147 laps | 200.8 miles) is the 11th of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2024 schedule. Practice will occur on Fri., May 10, 2024, from 5:05 p.m. to 5:25 p.m. Qualifying will immediately follow, beginning at 5:35 p.m. The field will take the green flag on Sat., May 11, 2024, shortly after 1:30 p.m., with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (Eastern).

AM Racing PR