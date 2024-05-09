Matt DiBenedetto Set to Conquer the Remainder of the NASCAR Xfinity 2024 Season with Viking Motorsports

Viking Motorsports is thrilled to announce that NASCAR fan-favorite driver Matt DiBenedetto will be taking the wheel for the remainder of the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The partnership will see DiBenedetto racing on both oval and road course tracks, marking a significant step forward for Viking Motorsports as they aim to strengthen their presence in the series.

With a focus on strategic growth, Viking Motorsports is excited to have Matt DiBenedetto on board for the remainder of the 2024 season. Recognized for his competitive drive and unwavering fan support, DiBenedetto brings a wealth of experience and enthusiasm to the team as they continue to embark on this journey together.

“We are very excited to have Matt join us for the remainder of the 2024 season and (hopefully) beyond,” said Don Sackett, team owner of Viking Motorsports. “His skill behind the wheel and his dedication to the sport make him an ideal fit for our team. We believe this partnership will not only elevate our performance on the track but also provide a platform for growth and success in the seasons to come.”

As Viking Motorsports sets its sights on the future, they actively seek partnerships to join them on this thrilling journey. With a steadfast dedication to excellence and a forward-looking vision, the team extends an invitation to potential sponsors and supporters to join them in their pursuit of success both on and off the track.

“2024 holds immense promise for Viking Motorsports, and having Matt lead the charge only amplifies our excitement,” added Sackett. “We eagerly anticipate the opportunities that lie ahead and are eager to share this journey with our dedicated fans, partners, and supporters.”

Stay tuned for further updates from Viking Motorsports as they continue to pave their way in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Viking Motorsports PR