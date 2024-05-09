RACE ADVANCE: John Hunter Nemechek at Darlington Raceway

WEEKEND EVENT INFORMATION

Race: Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 Date: Saturday, May 11 Time: 1:30PM ET Track: Darlington Raceway Distance: 147 laps / 200.8 miles Stage Duration: Stage 1: 45 laps, ends Lap 45 Stage 2: 45 laps, ends Lap 90 Final Stage: 57 laps, ends Lap 147 Broadcasting: FS1 | Motor Racing Network | SiriusXM NASCAR Ch. 90 Practice (FS1) Date: Friday, May 10 Time: 5:00PM EST Qualifying (FS1) Date: Friday, May 10 Time: 5:30PM EST Format: Single Vehicle | One Lap | One Round

NXS DARLINGTON STATS

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

Starts: 5

Wins: 0

Top-5’s: 3

Top-10’s: 4

Best Start: 1st

Best Finish: 3rd

SAM HUNT RACING

Starts: 9

Wins: 0

Top-5’s: 1

Top-10’s: 4

Best Start: 17th

Best Finish: 4th

EVENT NOTES

John Hunter Nemechek will pilot the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra in the Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 on Saturday afternoon at Darlington Raceway for Sam Hunt Racing. Saturday's race will mark Nemechek's 11th career start behind the wheel of the No. 26 GR Supra, and the first time he's piloted the Toyota machine since Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the Fall of 2022. Nemechek has five Xfinity Series starts in 2024 with Joe Gibbs Racing, including one win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Nemechek has five career NXS starts at Darlington Raceway. Two of those five starts were behind the wheel of the No. 26 in 2022 where he collected one Top-5 and two Top-10 finishes. John Hunter Nemechek was the first driver at Sam Hunt Racing to lead laps in the organization's history, capturing 11 led laps at Phoenix Raceway in the Spring of 2022. Corey Heim is the second driver to join the list, leading 15 laps at Richmond Raceway earlier this season.

QUOTES﻿

“I’m excited to get to work with Sam and the Sam Hunt Racing team again. We had a lot of success together in 2021 and 2022, in SHR’s early years in the series. We were hunting down the leader for the win in the Spring race at Darlington in ’22 when a late caution came out and ended our chances at making it to Victory Lane that day. I hope we can turn the team’s luck around from the last few weeks and be in contention at the end. We’re looking forward to honoring Toyota’s history with our vintage paint scheme and chasing a win.”

— John Hunter Nemechek, Driver of the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra

