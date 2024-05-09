Chandler Smith – No. 81 Smith General Contracting Toyota GR Supra Preview – Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 at Darlington Raceway

No. 81 Smith General Contracting Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:

SMITH AT DARLINGTON: Chandler Smith has two previous NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) starts at Darlington Raceway with a best finish of 12th. He also has four NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) starts at the Lady in Black with one top-10 finish.

PREVIOUS RACE RECAP: Two weeks ago at Dover Motor Speedway, Smith collected another top-10 finish when he finished in seventh place. Smith had a consistent day at the Monster Mile, finishing Stage 1 in seventh and Stage 2 in eighth. The driver of the 81 still remains in control of the NXS driver points standings, one point head of Cole Custer.

ON THE PITBOX: Crew Chief of the No. 81, JeffMeendering has visited Victory Lane 10 times as a NXS crew chief, most recently with Smith at Richmond in March 2024. His teams have collected 65 top-five finishes, 133 top-10 finishes, and 13 pole positions under his leadership.

JGR AT DARLINGTON: Joe Gibbs Racing has made 86 NXS starts at Darlington Raceway since 1998. Drivers have combined for 12 wins, 39 top-five finishes, and 54 top-10 finishes. The organization has 10 pole awards and 1,494 laps led. Denny Hamlin won the most recent NXS race at Darlington in the JGR No. 19.

FOLLOW ALONG: Follow along for updates and a behind-the-scenes look at Smith's 2024 NXS Season.

Twitter: @CSmith_Racing I Facebook: Chandler Smith I Instagram: @csmith_racing

RACE INFO: The Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 is scheduled for 1:30 PM EST on Saturday, May 11. Coverage of the race will be on Fox Sports 1, MRN, Sirius XM NASCAR Radio, and available to stream on the FOX Sports app.

From the Driver’s Seat:

Chandler Smith: “Darlington is a track I really want to perform well on. We’ve been working on Darlington in the sim and at the shop, so I feel like this weekend is a good opportunity to finally get a solid finish.”

