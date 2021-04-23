Tripleheader NASCAR Racing Action at Grandview Speedway on Saturday

Friday, Apr 23 5
Tripleheader racing action will be the crowd pleasing entertainment on Saturday night, 7 p.m., with T.P.Trailers Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage Racers. A large field of entries is expected in all divisions of competition.

Also on Saturday there will be a Low Down & Dirty / Da Rev's Meet and Greet running from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the main spectator gate area. Some of the teams will be promoting cancer awareness.

Guests include:
Modified: Jesse Leiby #456
Sportsman: Jimmy Leiby #9L
Outlaw Vintage Modified: Todd Lapp #923
Outlaw Vintage Sportsman: Bill Gerhart #69X

Racers are reminded to continue to bring their own fuel. American Racer tires are available at the track

Adult admission is $15 while youngsters 11 and under are admitted free. Active military with ID are admitted free. Spectator gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Grandview Speedway PR

