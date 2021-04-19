The Buschy McBusch Race is coming Kansas Speedway

Attention race fans: THE RESULTS ARE IN! After thousands of Busch beer fans submitted their ideas for an opportunity to entitle the May 2 NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway, the name has been chosen. The historic event will now officially be known as the Buschy McBusch Race 400!

Since fans started submitting ideas a few weeks ago, with each entry prompting a $1 fan donation to Farm Rescue, thousands of potential names were entered equating to thousands of dollars going towards the one-of-a-kind non-profit that supports family farmers across the country. Plus, Busch matched every $1 donation with $1 of their own.

“Naming a NASCAR race; now that’s just an incredible offer right there” said Kevin Harvick, “I thought it was cool back when Busch put my name on their can, but to offer fans such a unique opportunity while supporting our country’s great farmers, it’s clear why they’re the best sponsor in the game. I’ll be so pumped to hear Buschy McBusch Race all race weekend long, plus I get a kick out of just thinking about Bowyer saying it in a live broadcast!”

Now that the name has been selected (seriously, the actual winning fan-created name is Buschy McBusch Race), this official race entitlement will be seen everywhere across the NASCAR world, including on:

The official logo

Tickets to the event

NASCAR.com

Race merchandise

The field, etched into the grass at Kansas Speedway

The race broadcast, featuring NASCAR legends and current commentators Clint Bowyer, Jeff Gordon, and Mike Joy

Fans should be sure to tune-in to FS1 on Sunday, May 2 at 3p.m. ET to catch all of the Buschy McBusch race action! Images/assets and full press release are linked HERE. Please let me know of any questions and/or if you have interest in sharing this offer with you readers.

AB InBev PR