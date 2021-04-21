Race of Champions Modified Series season opener up next at Mahoning Valley Speedway

This coming Saturday afternoon, April 24 starting at 2:00 pm, Mahoning Valley Speedway is proud to play host to the Race of Champions (RoC) Modified Series which will be the season opening event for the popular touring series. The feature race will be 75-lap lapper.



It’s become commonplace that whenever the RoC comes to the Lehighton ¼-mile facility it’s always a toss-up of who is best between the tour steadies running with the always tough-to-beat home track regulars. Toss in a mix of independent drivers as well and Saturday’s action will most certainly have all the makings of a great afternoon of asphalt racing.



Bobby Jones, who was the most recent winner on April 17 and is the current Modified point leader, will lead the brigade of track regulars.



Patrick Emerling is the defending RoC champion and whenever he makes the trip to Mahoning Valley he proves to be a contender.



While there will be a very good assembly from both sides, most know that Matt Hirschman will be an odds on favorite, having won his last six straight starts at Mahoning which included the 2020 RoC season finale.



Street Stocks, Hobby Stocks and Futures/Rookie Hobby Stocks will also be in action.



Pit gates will open at 9:00 a.m. Pit entrance fees are $35 for members and $45 for non-members. Grandstands will open at noon. Adult admission is $20, $2 discount for active military, students and seniors 65+. Must have valid ID. Children 10 & under are free.



A paid-practice is slated from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 pm. Regular warm-ups will begin at noon Sign-ins are from 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.



This will be the final 2:00 pm start time. Starting May 1 races will get underway beginning at 5:00 pm. On the slate will be Modifieds, Sportsman Modifieds, Street Stocks, in a cone race, Hobby Stocks, Pro 4s and Futures/Rookie Hobby Stocks.



The 71st annual Race of Champions weekend will take place in 2021 at Lake Erie Speedway in North East, Pennsylvania and is the second longest consecutive auto-racing event in North America, second only to the Indianapolis 500.



Please log onto the official Mahoning Valley Speedway website at www.mahoningvalley-speedway.com , Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway or Twitter @MahoningSpeed for updated info and news. Mahoning Valley Speedway, owned and operated by Jack and Rebecca Carlino, is located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.



MVS PR