Maybury Material Handling Renews Stafford Speedway Contingency Partnership, SK ModifiedR Weekly Payout Now $1,975 to Win

Maybury Material Handling of East Longmeadow, MA has renewed their commitment to Stafford’s contingency program for the 2021 race season. For the sixth consecutive season, Maybury Material Handling will supply a first place bonus of $150 to each SK Modified® feature winner and a $125 bonus to each SK Light feature winner. With the bonus weekly payouts for the SK Modified® division move to $1,975 and weekly payouts for the SK Light Modified division to $500.

Since 1976, Maybury Material Handling has been designing, supplying, and servicing a wide variety of material handling equipment throughout New England. Maybury provides customers from a wide range of industries with solutions to move, lift, and store their parts and products. Maybury has become one of the largest and most successful material handling companies in the Northeast with nearly 100 employees operating as a distributor for approximately 1,300 manufacturers.

Maybury supplies virtually all types of material handling equipment, including many ergonomic & productivity enhancing products. Customers range from large manufacturers to small, family-owned businesses. A diverse product line, knowledgeable personnel, and an emphasis on safety combine to make Maybury a recognizable leader in the material handling industry.

Stafford’s SK Modified® and SK Light Modified divisions are two of the toughest weekly divisions in the country with deep rosters full of talented drivers. Both divisions have over 50 teams registered to compete in 2021 with nearly all 2020 championship contenders returning for 2021. 12 different drivers collected the Maybury Material Handling bonus money in 2020 with 7 different winners in the SK Modified® division and 5 in the SK Light division. With 6 wins in 2020, eventual champion Keith Rocco collected an additional $900 from Maybury Material Handling. He’s looking forward to chasing nearly $2,000 to win per week in 2021.

“All the drivers really appreciate businesses like Maybury Material Handling partnering with Stafford to put up weekly bonus money,” noted Rocco. “SK Modified® racing at Stafford is the toughest weekly series in the country and to have the weekly payout nearly $2,000 a week just adds to the drive to go out and collect trophies.”

The 2021 season kicks off on Saturday, April 24 with NAPA Auto Parts Opening Day festivities. Action at Stafford continues on Sunday, April 25 with the 49th Annual NAPA Spring Sizzler featuring the Whelen Modified Tour. General Admission tickets for the April 24 NAPA Auto Parts Opening Day are now available online at StaffordSpeedway.com/tickets. Tickets for the April 25 NAPA Spring Sizzler have sold to capacity limits but fans can sign up for ticket alerts if more tickets should become available. Stafford Speedway remains under reduced capacity per order of the State of CT due to Covid-19 restrictions. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets as soon as possible to ensure a ticket to the event.

Stafford Speedway remains under reduced capacity per order of the State of CT due to Covid-19 restrictions.

