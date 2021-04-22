Macon IL Speedway April 24th Event Canceled Due To Weather

The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Illinois doubleheader originally scheduled Friday, April 23rd at Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, and Macon Speedway on Saturday, April 24th has been canceled due to weather.

With heavy rain overnight and the forecast for rain and cold temperatures throughout the weekend, track and series officials have mutually agreed to cancel this weekend’s events. The events will not be made up.

“We’ve been in constant communication with both venues all week continuously evaluating the situation. Unfortunately, the forecast just isn’t in our favor this weekend,” said Series Director Rick Schwallie. “These decisions are never easy, and we hate to cancel any event, but we all feel this is in the best interest of all parties. We look forward to returning to Tri-City Speedway in July and Macon Speedway in 2022.”

Next up, the series will visit Ponderosa Speedway in Junction City, KY on April 30th for the 17th Annual John Bradshaw Memorial and Florence Speedway in Union, KY on May 1st for the 35th Annual Ralph Latham Memorial. The events will pay $12,000 and $15,000 to win, respectively.

Tim McCreadie currently leads the series point standings, carrying the Midwest Sheet Metal orange spoiler. Previous point leader, Hudson O’Neal remains just 40 points out of the lead, followed by Brandon Sheppard, Devin Moran, and Kyle Bronson rounding out the top five.

The next event for Macon Speedway will be on Saturday, May 1 as the second CEFCU Kids Club Night will be held. Seven divisions will be in action, including Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models, BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds, Pro Mods, Archers Alley Street Stocks, Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman, Hornets, and Micros By Bailey Chassis.

For more information on Macon Speedway, visit www.maconracing.com.

Macon Speedway PR