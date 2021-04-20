Latest Point Standings From Grandview Speedway, Tripleheader on Saturday

With two races completed in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Racing Series at Grandview Speedway Brett Kressley is on top in the T.P. Trailers Modifieds and Kenny Gilmore leads the standings for the T.P.Truck Equipment Sportsman. A third class of competition, not part of the NASCAR sanctioned events, has Glenn Strunk leading in the new 602 Sportsman division which will be seen in a handfull of races this season. Next race for the 602 Sportsman will be May 8th.

With wins in both of the Modified features run so far this season Orefield, PA based Kressley sits on top of the standings with 615 counters. The former Sportsman point leader holds the edge over second place Duane Howard, a six time Modified champion, who has 549 points. In third is Ryan Grim with 546 tallies followed by eleven time and defending Modified champion Craig Von Dohren with 516 points. Rounding out the top five is Jared Umbenhauer standing with 497. There are 41 racers that have earned points in the Modified rankings.

Veteran racing talent Kenny Gilmore, who comes from a family of racers, is first in the Sportsman standings with 478 points. The Fleetwood, PA racer has a 51 poiint edge over second place Ryan Beltz who has 427. In third is Jimmy Leiby who has earned 395 counters followed by Kyle Smith at 394. Saturday night's Sportsman feature winner Dylan Hoch is fifth with 380 tallies. Defending champion Brian Hirthler is seventh with 375 points.

Glenn Strunk was a surprise winner of the 602 Sportsman feature on Saturday night having been out of the driver's seat since 2019. The Bechtelsville, PA resident has 259 points with Tyler Peet in second with 248 points. Third is Ryan Grim at 240 followed by Decker Swinehart at 230 and Dakota Kohler at 219.

Thursday night, April 22nd, the United States Auto Club National Sprint Tour returns to Grandview along with the 358 Modifieds. This popular annual event has a 7:30 p.m. starting time.

Tripleheader racing action returns to the one-third-mile, banked clay Grandview Speedway on Saturday night, 7 p.m., with Modifieds, Sportsman and Outlaw Racings Vintage Racers.

Also on Saturday there will be a Low Down & Dirty / Da Rev's Meet and Greet running from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the main spectator gate area. Some of the teams will be promoting cancer awareness

