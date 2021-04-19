Dover International Speedway can host fans during its May 14-16 NASCAR tripleheader weekend

Dover International Speedway, in consultation with state public health officials, is permitted to host fans in its grandstands for its May 14-16 NASCAR race weekend, track officials announced today. State public health officials have allowed the Monster Mile to host fans after approving the track’s health and safety protocols related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Dover International Speedway can accommodate guests who have already purchased tickets for the May 14-16 weekend, including for the “Drydene 400” NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, May 16 (2 p.m., FS1). All ticket sales for the “Drydene 400” will be paused starting today so purchased seats can be reassigned for social distancing. Fans will receive direct communication from the track requiring them to submit an attendance decision and are urged to respond quickly.

“We appreciate the confidence the state has displayed in our team to be allowed fans in our grandstands and on our property in May for these outdoor events,” said Mike Tatoian, Dover International Speedway’s president and CEO. “While hosting the most loyal fans in NASCAR public safety remains our top priority and we’ll be communicating specific tips and requirements to fans before and during our May 14-16 NASCAR weekend.”

Special fan procedures will include social distancing in grandstands and concession lines, the use of digital tickets for all grandstand seats, the required wearing of masks, staggered grandstand entrance times, enhanced cleaning in high-traffic areas, added hand sanitizer stations and infield access prohibited except for race teams, track personnel and select media.

The “Drydene 400” NASCAR Cup Series race is the 103rd Cup Series race at Dover, one of only 10 tracks in the country to host 100 or more Cup Series events. Tickets can still be purchased for the “General Tire 125” ARCA Menards Series East race (5 p.m.) on Friday, May 14 and the NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race (1:30 p.m., FS1) on Saturday, May 15.

Follow Speedway news and updates on DoverSpeedway.com and via social media at Facebook.com/DoverInternationalSpeedway, or on Twitter and Instagram at @MonsterMile.

Dover Motorsports PR