Bill Warner Confirmed as Grand Marshal for Sebring SpeedTour

Racer, collector, photographer and founder of the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance Bill Warner will serve as grand marshal for the season-opening Sebring SpeedTour, February 22-25, 2024.

“We’re honored to welcome Bill Warner as the grand marshal of the Sebring SpeedTour,” said Tony Parella, CEO of SpeedTour. “A devoted motorsports and automotive enthusiast, Bill is a true racer who perfectly embodies the spirit of SpeedTour.”

An annual tradition at Sebring International Raceway, the Sebring SpeedTour will feature racing from Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA), the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli and others, and will also feature several hundred additional cars in the Hagerty Cars and Caffeine Car Show.

Trained as an electrical engineer, it was automobiles and motorsports that were Warner’s true passions. He was just 16 years old when he started working at the local Volkswagen dealership and helping with their racing team on the weekends. By his mid-20s, he started contributing to Sports Car Graphic and Road & Track, and by his mid-30s, he attended his first racing school. In fact, Warner drove his first racecar, a Brabham BT-8, which was a Denny Hulme Tourist Trophy winner, during the earliest vintage events at Sebring.

In the years that followed, Warner continued racing, competing in SCCA, IMSA and various vintage events from coast to coast. He continued his passion of restoring and collecting interesting cars, with his current collection at a dozen cars. In 1996, he founded The Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance, which has raised $3.7 million for charity in its 25-year history. He’s authored, co-authored and published books, acted as an honorary chairman and judge at various Concours events across the country, and has been selected to steering committees for automotive museums and selection committees for marquee racing events. With countless awards and recognitions, he’s been honored for his charitable efforts and dedication to both motorsports and the automotive industry.

In addition to waving the green flag for SVRA and Trans Am races, Warner will be the keynote speaker at Saturday’s SVRA Awards Banquet. Fans at home will also get to enjoy his automotive expertise as a guest commentator during select SVRA races on SpeedTour TV’s live stream coverage.

SpeedTour will kick off its 2024 season with the Sebring SpeedTour, February 22-25. Registration for racers is open now on each of the series’ respective websites and spectator tickets are on sale at SpeedTour.net.