Speedway Children’s Charities, Dover Motor Speedway chapter, donates $80,000 to Delaware charitable groups

In only its second year of giving, Speedway Children’s Charities, Dover Motor Speedway chapter is donating $80,000 across 16 Delaware and mid-Atlantic-based entities who emphasize the health, safety, welfare and development of children.

The Speedway Children’s Charities, Dover Motor Speedway chapter’s focus is raising funds for Delaware and mid-Atlantic-based non-profit organizations with a concentration on assisting Delaware children in need.

Today, and throughout December, the following organizations have been presented with donations on behalf of Speedway Children’s Charities, Dover Motor Speedway chapter:

Autism Delaware (Newark): Provides expanded social recreation activities to Delaware children.

Elizabeth W. Murphey School (Dover): Houses children and young adults from ages 8-21; marked its 100th anniversary in 2022.

Family Hope Coalition (Hockessin): Provides tangible necessities to foster and kinship families.

Jobs for Delaware Graduates (Dover): Offers targeted programs that address career-based learning, personal development, leadership, and civic responsibility.

PAWS for People (Newark): Provides pet therapy to improve mental wellness and learning for children.

Special Olympics Delaware (Newark): Empowering individuals with intellectual disabilities through sports inclusion.

“Our board of trustees was privileged to review and reward the important efforts of these organizations, as well as the work of many charities directly serving our community,” said Gary Camp, the director of Speedway Children’s Charities, Dover Motor Speedway chapter and Dover Motor Speedway’s vice president for marketing and communications. “We are already gearing up for 2024 and working on plans to leverage our large-scale events and passionate fanbase to help us support even more children’s charities in need.”

Speedway Children’s Charities, Dover Motor Speedway board of trustees members include:

Craig Amhaus, vice president of corporate partnerships, Philadelphia Union

Pete Bradley, president, Kent County Convention and Tourism

Brandon Durk, national team sports specialist, New Balance Athletics

Joe Heller, senior vice president, marketing and communications, Philadelphia Convention & Visitors Bureau

Jason Mullen, president, Accelerated Fire Protection, Inc.

Michael Riemann, principal, Becker Morgan Group

Vishal Patel, physician executive, AstraZeneca

Tanner Polce, chief advancement officer, Brandywine Valley SPCA

Terry Rubritz, professor of marketing and management, West Chester (Pa.) University

Kathy Willes, vice president of finance, N.K.S. Distributors, Inc.

For more information on the Speedway Children’s Charities, Dover Motor Speedway chapter, or to donate, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Dover Motor Speedway’s ownership group, Speedway Motorsports, established the first Speedway Children’s Charities (SCC) chapter in 1982. Since then, SCC chapters across the United States have raised more than $69 million in grants for organizations that assist children.

The Monster Mile’s full 2024 race schedule includes:

Friday, April 26: General Tire 150 ARCA Menards Series race (5 p.m., FS1)

ARCA Menards Series race (5 p.m., FS1) Saturday, April 27: A-GAME 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race (1:30 p.m., FS1, PRN, SiriusXM)

NASCAR Xfinity Series race (1:30 p.m., FS1, PRN, SiriusXM) Sunday, April 28: Würth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race (2 p.m., FS1, PRN, SiriusXM)

The Würth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race is the Monster Mile’s 106th NASCAR Cup Series race. Dover Motor Speedway is one of only 10 tracks in the country to host 100 or more NASCAR Cup Series events.

