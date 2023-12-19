Speedway Motorsports Recognizes 2023 Top Sales Leaders

Speedway Motorsports officials recognized the hard work and dedication of its top sales leaders across the country in 2023 with its annual awards presentation, hosted recently at The Westin Dallas Southlake. Texas Motor Speedway earned the distinction of Sales Team of the Year, while TMS Events Coordinator Chris Mosqueda won the company’s Corporate Events Award. Members of Bristol Motor Speedway’s sales team took home two honors, with Senior Business Development Executive Graig Hoffman earning the On-Track Award and Client Services Manager Lyndsay Skinner receiving the Client Service Award.

“Our dedicated sales leaders help Speedway Motorsports profitably improve and drive our company and clients forward through creative thinking, strategic partnerships and exceed expectations,” said Speedway Motorsports Chief Sales Officer Kevin Camper. “Our corporate sales team again achieved year-over-year revenue growth, and it is a privilege to recognize the tremendous accomplishments of our company’s top sales performers and client services staff.”

Corporate Events Award

Texas Motor Speedway Special Event Manager Chris Mosqueda was named the 2023 recipient of the Corporate Events Award. Selected from a company-wide pool of corporate event and business development professionals, the Corporate Events Award is given in recognition of a leader who makes a significant impact on the corporate events business, including new business development, client service, retention and overall revenue.

On-Track Award

With more than 25 years of service to Speedway Motorsports, Bristol Motor Speedway’s Senior Director of Partnerships Graig Hoffman was named this year’s On-Track Award recipient. Nominated by his sales peers within Speedway Motorsports, Hoffman was recognized for having the highest impact at a local and/or national level year-over-year. In addition to his role at Bristol Motor Speedway, Hoffman was instrumental in maximizing corporate sales campaigns around the NASCAR All-Star Race Week at the revitalized North Wilkesboro Speedway, as well as other special events at the historic short track.

Client Service Award

Lyndsay Skinner, a client services manager at Bristol Motor Speedway, was honored with the 2023 Client Service Award. Open to Speedway Motorsports sales team members who are primarily involved with client service and other support roles, the Client Service Award recognizes someone who has shown outstanding support for his or her sales team, clients and processes. Consideration for this award includes partner feedback, contributions to the efficiency or operations of sales efforts, support of other Speedway Motorsports sales teams or events and overall performance.

Sales Team of the Year Award

Looking at the overall year-over-year financial performance of each of Speedway Motorsports’ 11 premier facilities and its Performance Racing Network affiliate, Texas Motor Speedway’s Corporate Sales Department was awarded the Sales Team of the Year honor. In addition to growing revenue at its Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 NASCAR Cup Series weekend, the team lead efforts at Circuit of The Americas’ NASCAR weekend and welcomed a new Hwy30 Music Fest, among other events.

Winners’ Circle Award

In addition, Speedway Motorsports announced this year’s Winners’ Circle members, individuals recognized for meeting or exceeding year-over-year growth targets. This year, the following individuals were recognized:

Matt Ellis, Sonoma Raceway

Steve French, Texas Motor Speedway

Austin Hahn, Nashville Superspeedway

Graig Hoffman, Bristol Motor Speedway

Mike Jones, Charlotte Motor Speedway

Braun Smith, Speedway Motorsports

Kim Snider, Atlanta Motor Speedway

Kyle Chapman, Atlanta Motor Speedway

President’s Club Award

Reserved for the company’s highest sales performers, the President’s Club Award recognizes individuals who were responsible for exceeding goals in corporate sales revenue. Recognized as the company’s top sales earners, this year’s President’s Award recipients include:

Naysan Gray, Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Braun Smith, Speedway Motorsports

Craig Cochran, Las Vegas Motor Speedway

John Cox, Speedway Motorsports

Steve French, Texas Motor Speedway

Matt Ellis, Sonoma Raceway

SMLLC PR