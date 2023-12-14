Advance Tickets Now On Sale for 2024 South Boston Speedway Events

Advance tickets for South Boston Speedway’s 2024 season events are now on sale, just in time for persons looking to find a special gift for their favorite racing fan.



The advance tickets for the upcoming season’s events are available for purchase online on the South Boston Speedway website, www.southbostonspeedway.com.



“Race tickets are a great gift for the race fan in the family,” said South Boston Speedway General Manager Brandon Brown. “We are very excited to have advance tickets on sale at this time of the holiday season. They make an excellent Christmas gift, and for fans looking to purchase tickets for themselves, the advance tickets provide a savings over the race-day ticket prices.



“We are in the process of finalizing some details on the 2024 season schedule and are looking forward to sharing more information in the new year,” Brown added.



South Boston Speedway’s ticket prices for the 2024 season will remain the same as they were for the 2023 season. Tickets for the speedway’s regular NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series events will be priced at $12 in advance and $15 at the gate on the day of the event.



Advance tickets for the March 23 SMART Modified Tour event, the 150-lap Sentara Health Late Model Stock Car Division event on Championship Night on August 31, and the September 14 CARS Tour event are priced at $17. The price will be $20 at the gate on the day of those events.



Tickets for the June 29 South Boston 200, the opening race of the Virginia Late Model Triple Crown, are priced at $20 in advance and $25 at the gate on the day of the event.



Seniors ages 65 and older, military, healthcare workers, and students (with ID) can purchase tickets at the advance ticket price in advance and at the gate on the day of the event.



VIP Suite tickets are priced at $40 each for all but the June 29 South Boston 200 whether purchased in advance or at the gate on race day. The price for VIP Suite tickets for the June 29 event is $45 whether purchased in advance or at the gate on race day.



South Boston Speedway’s 2024 season schedule includes 12 event dates with the March 23 event featuring the stars and the high-horsepower open-wheel cars of the SMART Modified Tour kicking off the 2024 season. Races for the track’s Sentara Health Late Model Stock Car Division and Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets Division will also be part of that event.



South Boston Speedway’s first night race of the 2024 season is on Saturday night, April 13. The track will host its NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series opener that night and will feature its four NASCAR-sanctioned racing divisions, the Sentara Health Late Model Stock Car Division, the Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division, the Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division, and the Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets Division.



The track’s four NASCAR-sanctioned racing divisions will return to action the following weekend, on Saturday night, April 20. That event will mark the first of two occasions when the track will host events on back-to-back weekends.



NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series racing at South Boston Speedway follows on Saturday night, May 4. Due to a schedule change, the speedway will host a NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series event a week later, on Saturday night, May 11. That will be the second instance of events on back-to-back weekends.



South Boston Speedway’s annual CARS Tour event is moving to mid-September in 2024. The speedway will host the CARS Tour on Saturday night, September 14, and will feature the CARS Tour Late Model Stock Car Tour and the CARS Tour Pro Late Model Tour. A support class may be added as part of that event.



South Boston Speedway has four special events on its 2024 season slate. They include the season-opening event featuring the SMART Modified Tour on March 23, the track’s showcase pre-Fourth of July 200-lap NASCAR Late Model Stock Car Division event, the first race of the Virginia Late Model Triple Crown, on June 29, a 150-lap race for the Sentara Health Late Model Stock Car Division on Championship Night on August 31, and the CARS Tour event on September 14.



The latest news and updates from South Boston Speedway can be found on the speedway’s website, www.southbostonspeedway.com, and the track’s social media channels. Information may also be obtained by phoning the speedway at 434-572-4947 or toll free at 1-877-440-1540 during regular business hours.

SBS PR