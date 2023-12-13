World Wide Technology Raceway to sponsor B-Mains at iconic Chili Bowl Midget Nationals January 8-13, 2024

World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, will continue its support of the iconic Chili Bowl Nationals indoor Midget races in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 2024. The St. Louis-area track will sponsor the January 8-13 B-Mains with the Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series Race At World Wide Technology Raceway On Sunday, June 2” trophies.

Two weeks after Christmas, the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals arrives like a gift from Santa Claus. In the Oklahoma metropolis of Tulsa, "Santa" is Emmett Hahn and Lanny Edwards, and their families who have organized the six-night affair since its 1987 inception.

There are two B-Mains each night. On preliminary nights, the B-Mains are 15 laps. On the final night, the length of the all-important B-Mains is increased to 20 laps.

The indoor race is attended by over 15,000 fans on its final night and is streamed live around the world on FloRacing from start to finish.

“World Wide Technology Raceway has been a supporter of the Chili Bowl Nationals since our owner, Curtis Francois, reopened our St. Louis-area track,” said Chris Blair, WWTR’s Executive Vice President and General Manager. “We’ve sponsored multiple drivers, backed numerous team entries and have been actively engaged in the race itself for many years. When the opportunity to sponsor the B-Main events was presented, we jumped at the opportunity.

‘We know that the eyes of the racing world are focused on Tulsa for that magical week and our involvement in the event creates a special bond with our friends -- the die-hard, fun-loving fans that like great racing and a good party. We hope the connections and impressions that we make at the Chili Bowl will entice those same fans to join us for our party on June 2, 2024 -- the NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway.”

"Having World Wide Technology Raceway as a partner with the Chili Bowl Nationals is a great cross-promotion of fans and teams,” said Chili Bowl publicist Bryan Hulbert. “Every year, we see that relationship grow and expand in a very creative way that benefits both events. From the top down, everyone is great to work with."

The first of five qualifying nights on the lightning-fast quarter-mile dirt indoor oval begin on Monday, January 8, 2024, with the Championship Feature Events Night finale taking place on Saturday, January 13, 2024.

