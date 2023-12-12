Texas Motor Speedway’s Mark Faber Named for Second Year to D Ceo’s 2024 Dallas 500

Texas Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Mark Faber was named for the second consecutive year to the members of D CEO Magazine’s Dallas 500.

The annual publication profiles the most influential business, civic and nonprofit leaders in North Texas and features more than 170 new names. The 2024 edition of the Dallas 500 made its debut at an exclusive event Nov. 17 at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science in Dallas. It is produced by the editors of D CEO, the award-winning business title of D Magazine Partners.

“I’m honored for D CEO to include me in such an esteemed group of leaders in North Texas,” said Faber. “This recognition is a testament to the Texas Motor Speedway team and the Speedway Motorsports family and our involvement in the community. We look forward to the opportunity to continue to make an impact in the community with our great schedule of events and through our community outreach to all.”

Faber joined Speedway Motorsports in August 2022 after 17 years with AEG, one of the world’s leading sports and live entertainment companies. As Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships for T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas since 2014, he led a team responsible for securing high-revenue, long-term partners for naming rights, founding partners and premium inventory such as suites, loge boxes and club seating. In addition, Faber sat as a member of the AEG/MGM Joint Venture Operating Committee which provided strategic direction and oversight for the venues’ operations, revenues, financials, capital expenditures, concessions, staffing, primary/secondary ticketing platforms, event booking and production, and EBITDA. Preceding his move to Las Vegas, Faber served as AEG’s Senior Vice President of Business Operations and Midwest Partnerships at the T-Mobile Center (formerly Sprint Center) in Kansas City, MO from 2005 to 2013.

The Kansas native’s career in the sports industry also includes positions with the Orange Bowl and a six-year period with the Dallas Cowboys where he began as the sales and syndication coordinator for Dallas Cowboys Television Productions and was promoted to Vice President of Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Sales and Marketing. The Cowboys won back-to-back world championships and Faber was a member of the post-season advance team for NFC Championship Games and Super Bowls.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2024 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 NASCAR tripleheader weekend April 12-14. The race weekend begins April 12 with the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250, continues with the April 13 NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 and concludes with the April 14 NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400. Tickets are on sale now at www.texasmotorspeedway.com.

Texas Motor Speedway’s major event season also includes the High Limit Sprint Car Series (April 13), Fuel Fest (April 20), the Goodguys Rod & Custom/American Flat Track/Pate Swap Meet tripleheader weekend (April 25-28), C-10 Nationals (May 10-12), LS Fest (May 18), Bandas y Trocas (May 25), Solar Car Challenge (July 11-17), Goodguys Rod & Custom (Sept. 27-29), the High Limit Sprint Car Series inaugural season finale (Oct. 11-12) and the Gordy’s Hwy 30 Fest Texas (Oct. 17-20).

